    171127-N-LN243-007 [Image 10 of 12]

    171127-N-LN243-007

    PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Beard  

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    171127-N-LN243-007
    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 27, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Bryan Burton, from Norfolk, Va., waffle boards the bulkhead aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Marques Franklin)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 07:46
    Photo ID: 4000147
    VIRIN: 171127-N-LN243-007
    Resolution: 6047x4906
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171127-N-LN243-007 [Image 1 of 12], by PO3 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

