171127-N-LN243-007

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 27, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Bryan Burton, from Norfolk, Va., waffle boards the bulkhead aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Marques Franklin)
