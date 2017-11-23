(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Beard  

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 22, 2017) aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Marques Franklin)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 07:46
    Photo ID: 4000134
    VIRIN: 171123-N-LN243-1045
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171123-N-LN243-1045 [Image 1 of 12], by PO3 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

