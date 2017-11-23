171123-N-LN243-1045_1
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 22, 2017) aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Marques Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2017 07:46
|Photo ID:
|4000134
|VIRIN:
|171123-N-LN243-1045
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 171123-N-LN243-1045 [Image 1 of 12], by PO3 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT