Qatar Emiri Air Force Cultural Exchange strengthens bilateral relationships

Qataris serve Kathy Harrigian Arabic coffee at the Qatar Emiri Air Force Cultural Exchange, Dec. 1, 2017. Traditional hot drinks including Arabic and Turkish coffee were offered to all attendees; the tradition of hospitality is deeply engrained in Qatari culture and represents the unfailing generosity of the host. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs)
