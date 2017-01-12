(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Qatar Emiri Air Force Cultural Exchange strengthens bilateral relationships [Image 1 of 5]

    Qatar Emiri Air Force Cultural Exchange strengthens bilateral relationships

    QATAR

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    Qataris serve Kathy Harrigian Arabic coffee at the Qatar Emiri Air Force Cultural Exchange, Dec. 1, 2017. Traditional hot drinks including Arabic and Turkish coffee were offered to all attendees; the tradition of hospitality is deeply engrained in Qatari culture and represents the unfailing generosity of the host. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs)

