    734th Air Mobility Squadron group photo [Image 1 of 9]

    734th Air Mobility Squadron group photo

    GUAM, GUAM

    11.16.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    Andersen Air Force Base, Guam

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron pose for a group photo Nov. 16, 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 734th Air Mobility Squadron, formerly the 605th Airlift Support Squadron, was activated on Dec. 27, 1965 and over the years has supported conflicts, contingencies, and disaster relief operations in the Pacific and throughout the world. From the Vietnam War to Desert Storm, the 734th has provided a key logistical base for troop and supply movements. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

