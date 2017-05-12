(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force

    JAPAN

    12.05.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mesimer 

    3rd Marine Division

    Lance Cpl. Melissa Leathery, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense specialist shows members of the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground-Self Defense Force (JGSDF) how to use chemical detection equipment during a CBRN joint-study on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 5, 2017. The Allies gathered to discuss tactics and procedures in the event of a disaster. U.S. and Japan Alliance is the hallmark of bilateral relations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. SavannaH Mesimer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 05:17
    Photo ID: 3999907
    VIRIN: 171205-M-GB409-957
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force
    U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force
    U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force
    U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    CBRN
    Training
    Lance Cpl. Savannah Mesimer

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT