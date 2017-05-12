Lance Cpl. Melissa Leathery, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense specialist shows members of the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground-Self Defense Force (JGSDF) how to use chemical detection equipment during a CBRN joint-study on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 5, 2017. The Allies gathered to discuss tactics and procedures in the event of a disaster. U.S. and Japan Alliance is the hallmark of bilateral relations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. SavannaH Mesimer)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2017 05:17
|Photo ID:
|3999907
|VIRIN:
|171205-M-GB409-957
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT