U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force

Lance Cpl. Melissa Leathery, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense specialist shows members of the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground-Self Defense Force (JGSDF) how to use chemical detection equipment during a CBRN joint-study on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 5, 2017. The Allies gathered to discuss tactics and procedures in the event of a disaster. U.S. and Japan Alliance is the hallmark of bilateral relations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. SavannaH Mesimer)

