    U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force

    JAPAN

    12.05.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mesimer 

    3rd Marine Division

    Corporal John Chun, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Platoon, Headquarters Company, Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, displays a Level B suit during a joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force (JGSDF) on Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5, 2017. The purpose of the joint-study CBRN event was to evaluate training techniques among the U.S. Marines and JGSDF. U.S. and Japan Alliance is the hallmark of bilateral relations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 05:18
    Photo ID: 3999905
    VIRIN: 171205-M-GB409-647
    Resolution: 4541x3410
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    CBRN
    JGSDF
    Training
    Lance Cpl. Savannah Mesimer

