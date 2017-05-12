U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force

Corporal John Chun, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Platoon, Headquarters Company, Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, displays a Level B suit during a joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force (JGSDF) on Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5, 2017. The purpose of the joint-study CBRN event was to evaluate training techniques among the U.S. Marines and JGSDF. U.S. and Japan Alliance is the hallmark of bilateral relations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)
|12.05.2017
|12.05.2017 05:18
|3999905
|171205-M-GB409-647
|4541x3410
|3.43 MB
|JP
