U.S. Marines with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Platoon, Headquarters Company, Headquarters Battalion, demonstrate casualty evacuation procedures during a joint-study with the Japan Ground-Self Defense Force on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 5, 2017. The purpose of the joint-study was to evaluate how each military force performs CBRN operations. The U.S. and Japan are steadfast Allies, dedicated to maintaining regional security in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2017 05:22
|Photo ID:
|3999902
|VIRIN:
|171205-M-GB409-078
|Resolution:
|5245x3650
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT