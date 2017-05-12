U.S. Marines with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Platoon, Headquarters Company, Headquarters Battalion, demonstrate casualty evacuation procedures during a joint-study with the Japan Ground-Self Defense Force on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 5, 2017. The purpose of the joint-study was to evaluate how each military force performs CBRN operations. The U.S. and Japan are steadfast Allies, dedicated to maintaining regional security in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2017 Date Posted: 12.05.2017 05:22 Photo ID: 3999902 VIRIN: 171205-M-GB409-078 Resolution: 5245x3650 Size: 6.14 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.