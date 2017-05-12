(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force

    JAPAN

    12.05.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mesimer 

    3rd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Platoon, Headquarters Company, Headquarters Battalion, demonstrate casualty evacuation procedures during a joint-study with the Japan Ground-Self Defense Force on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 5, 2017. The purpose of the joint-study was to evaluate how each military force performs CBRN operations. The U.S. and Japan are steadfast Allies, dedicated to maintaining regional security in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 05:22
    Photo ID: 3999902
    VIRIN: 171205-M-GB409-078
    Resolution: 5245x3650
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    CBRN
    JGSDF

