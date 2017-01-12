Taliban’s “Red Unit” commander for Helmand Province killed

Taliban’s “Red Unit” commander in Helmand province, Mullah Shah Wali, aka Haji Nasir, was killed in a kinetic strike in Musa Qal'ah, Helmand, Dec. 1, 2017. One of Wali’s deputy commanders and three other insurgents were also killed in the strike.
