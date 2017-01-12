(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Taliban’s “Red Unit” commander for Helmand Province killed

    Taliban’s “Red Unit” commander for Helmand Province killed

    AFGHANISTAN

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Maj. Tony Mayne 

    NATO Special Operations Component Command-Afghanistan

    Taliban’s “Red Unit” commander in Helmand province, Mullah Shah Wali, aka Haji Nasir, was killed in a kinetic strike in Musa Qal'ah, Helmand, Dec. 1, 2017. One of Wali’s deputy commanders and three other insurgents were also killed in the strike.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 03:49
    Photo ID: 3999880
    VIRIN: 171201-A-WM333-002
    Resolution: 852x656
    Size: 53.58 KB
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taliban’s “Red Unit” commander for Helmand Province killed, by MAJ Tony Mayne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Taliban’s “Red Unit” commander for Helmand Province killed

    TAGS

    NATO
    USCENTCOM
    Special Operations
    USSOCOM
    Afghan National Army Special Operations Command
    Resolute Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT