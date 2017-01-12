Taliban’s “Red Unit” commander in Helmand province, Mullah Shah Wali, aka Haji Nasir, was killed in a kinetic strike in Musa Qal'ah, Helmand, Dec. 1, 2017. One of Wali’s deputy commanders and three other insurgents were also killed in the strike.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.05.2017 03:49 Photo ID: 3999880 VIRIN: 171201-A-WM333-002 Resolution: 852x656 Size: 53.58 KB Location: AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Taliban’s “Red Unit” commander for Helmand Province killed, by MAJ Tony Mayne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.