    MCAS Iwakuni welcomes US Navy squadrons [Image 2 of 10]

    MCAS Iwakuni welcomes US Navy squadrons

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.05.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy personnel with Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 and Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 arrive at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 4-5, 2017. The relocation of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 from Naval Air Facility Atsugi to MCAS Iwakuni fulfills the final Defense Policy Review Initiative objective. The relocation is in accordance with the United States’ strategic vision for the rebalance in the Indo-Asia Pacific Region and does much to further strengthen the U.S.-Japan security alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 03:24
    Photo ID: 3999867
    VIRIN: 171205-M-NE059-0108
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 842.18 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni welcomes US Navy squadrons [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    homecoming
    VFA-115
    relocation
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    EA-18G Growler
    NAF
    CVW-5
    VAQ-141

