U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Ruben G. Barrera, a Sailor returning home, kisses his wife, Heather Barrera, at Marine Corps Air station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 4-5, 2017. Friends, family and the USO waited for their service members to fly in and welcome them home to the air station. The relocation of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 from Naval Air Facility Atsugi to MCAS Iwakuni fulfills the final Defense Policy Review Initiative objective. The relocation is in accordance with the United States’ strategic vision for the rebalance in the Indo-Asia Pacific Region and does much to further strengthen the U.S.-Japan security alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2017 Date Posted: 12.05.2017 03:24 Photo ID: 3999861 VIRIN: 171204-M-NE059-0039 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 634.88 KB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Iwakuni welcomes US Navy squadrons [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.