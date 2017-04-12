U.S. Navy Lt. Nathan Goodall, an EA-18G Growler pilot with Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, greets his family at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 4-5, 2017. Friends and family waited for their service member to fly in and welcome them home to the air station. The relocation of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 from Naval Air Facility Atsugi to MCAS Iwakuni fulfills the final Defense Policy Review Initiative objective. The relocation is in accordance with the United States’ strategic vision for the rebalance in the Indo-Asia Pacific Region and does much to further strengthen the U.S.-Japan security alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2017 Date Posted: 12.05.2017 03:24 Photo ID: 3999854 VIRIN: 171204-M-NE059-0078 Resolution: 5475x3650 Size: 741.16 KB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Iwakuni welcomes US Navy squadrons [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.