Motorsport champions visit USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as a part of Operation Appreciation 2017

171204-N-DC385-183 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 4, 2017) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Kenji Kimura, left, from Walnut, Calif., describes flight deck capabilities to a group of motorsport champions during a tour of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). American motorsport champions visited various military instillations around Japan as part of Operation Appreciation 2017. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cosmo Walrath/Released)
|12.04.2017
|12.05.2017 01:39
|3999835
|171204-N-DC385-183
|3730x2487
|899.66 KB
|SASEBO, JP
|0
|0
|0
