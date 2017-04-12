(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Motorsport champions visit USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as a part of Operation Appreciation 2017 [Image 1 of 3]

    Motorsport champions visit USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as a part of Operation Appreciation 2017

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    12.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    171204-N-DC385-183 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 4, 2017) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Kenji Kimura, left, from Walnut, Calif., describes flight deck capabilities to a group of motorsport champions during a tour of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). American motorsport champions visited various military instillations around Japan as part of Operation Appreciation 2017. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cosmo Walrath/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 01:39
    Photo ID: 3999835
    VIRIN: 171204-N-DC385-183
    Resolution: 3730x2487
    Size: 899.66 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorsport champions visit USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as a part of Operation Appreciation 2017 [Image 1 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    "USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    Navy
    LHD6
    forward-deployed amphibious assault ship
    BHR
    Operation Appreciation"
    DVIDS Email Import
    Motorsport
    Summit Racing Equipment

