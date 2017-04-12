Motorsport champions visit USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as a part of Operation Appreciation 2017

171204-N-DC385-198 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 4, 2017) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Kenji Kimura, center, from Walnut, Calif., presents a flight deck plotting board to a group motorsport champions during a tour of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). American motorsport champions visited various military instillations around Japan as part of Operation Appreciation 2017. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cosmo Walrath/Released)

