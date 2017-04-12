(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Motorsport champions visit USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as a part of Operation Appreciation 2017 [Image 1 of 3]

    Motorsport champions visit USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as a part of Operation Appreciation 2017

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    12.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    171204-N-DC385-054 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 4, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Nyshel Pease, right, from Colville, Wash., speaks with motorsport champions during a meet and greet aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). American motorsport champions visited various military instillations around Japan as part of Operation Appreciation 2017. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cosmo Walrath/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 01:37
    Photo ID: 3999828
    VIRIN: 171204-N-DC385-054
    Resolution: 4211x2807
    Size: 849.7 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorsport champions visit USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as a part of Operation Appreciation 2017 [Image 1 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Motorsport champions visit USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as a part of Operation Appreciation 2017
    Motorsport champions visit USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as a part of Operation Appreciation 2017
    Motorsport champions visit USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as a part of Operation Appreciation 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    "USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    Navy
    LHD6
    forward-deployed amphibious assault ship
    BHR
    Operation Appreciation"
    DVIDS Email Import
    Motorsport
    Summit Racing Equipment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT