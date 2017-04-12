Motorsport champions visit USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as a part of Operation Appreciation 2017

171204-N-DC385-043 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 4, 2017) Dan Runte, left, a monster truck motorsport champion, speaks with Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Shields, from Fowler, Col., during a meet and greet aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). American motorsport champions visited various military instillations around Japan as part of Operation Appreciation 2017. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cosmo Walrath/Released)

