Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

U.S. Army paratroopers of U.S. Army Parachute Team (Golden Knights) fill the sky at Luzon Drop Zone for the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, hosted by U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), Dec. 4, 2017 at Camp MacKall, North Carolina. Operation Toy Drop is the world’s largest combined airborne operation and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesse L. Artis Jr./Released)

