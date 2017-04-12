1st SFG (A) Menton shooting competition

Members of the Canadian Special Operations Regiment (CSOR) participate in a timed shooting competition challenge during Menton week at Joint base Lewis-McChord, WA on December 4, 2017. Menton week celebrates the 1st Special heritage, as its predecessor was the First Special Service Force, Which disbanded in Menton, France at the end of World War II on Dec. 5, 1944. The unit, commonly referred to as the "Devils Brigade," is credited with a distinguished record of unconventional operations behind enemy lines. (US ARMY Photo by SPC Joshua Belser).

