1st SFG (A) Menton Indurence Competition

Members of the first Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in a timed ruck March challenge during Menton week at Joint base Lewis-McChord, WA on December 4, 2017. Menton week celebrates the 1st Special heritage, as its predecessor was the First Special Forces Service Force, Which disbanded in Menton, France at the end of World War II on Dec. 5, 1944. The unit, commonly referred to as the "Devils Brigade," is credited with a distinguished record of unconventional operations behind enemy lines. (US ARMY Photo by SGT Codie Mendenhall).

