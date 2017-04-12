(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st SFG (A) Menton Indurence Competition [Image 1 of 3]

    1st SFG (A) Menton Indurence Competition

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Codie Mendenhall 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Members of the first Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in a timed ruck March challenge during Menton week at Joint base Lewis-McChord, WA on December 4, 2017. Menton week celebrates the 1st Special heritage, as its predecessor was the First Special Forces Service Force, Which disbanded in Menton, France at the end of World War II on Dec. 5, 1944. The unit, commonly referred to as the "Devils Brigade," is credited with a distinguished record of unconventional operations behind enemy lines. (US ARMY Photo by SGT Codie Mendenhall).

    TAGS

    #JBLM #SpecialForces #Menton #PNW #GreenBeret #Airborne #FirstInAsia #SOF #1stSFG(A)

