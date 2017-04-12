Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

Paratroopers return after completing their jump in participation of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, hosted by U. S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), Dec. 4, 2017 on Sicily Drop Zone at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Operation Toy Drop is the world's largest combined airborne operation with eight partner nations paratroopers participating this year. It gives Soldiers the opportunity and allows to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Nahhaj Jones)

