Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

U.S. Army riggers assigned to the 824th Quartermaster Company prepare parachutes for U.S. Army paratroopers participating in the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 4, 2017. This year, eight countries are participating and they include; Colombia, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) is the largest combined airborne operation conducted worldwide. The event allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Nahhaj Jones/)

