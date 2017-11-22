Airmen give back during Thanksgiving

Airmen from Malmstrom Air Force Base prepare meals for the senior community Nov. 22, 2017, in Great Falls, Mont. Airmen evenly dispersed nearly 600 meals for Meals on Wheels to include desserts, bread and cranberry sauce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Truesdell)

