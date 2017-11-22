Airmen from Malmstrom Air Force Base prepare meals for the senior community Nov. 22, 2017, in Great Falls, Mont. Airmen evenly dispersed nearly 600 meals for Meals on Wheels to include desserts, bread and cranberry sauce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 18:15
|Photo ID:
|3997864
|VIRIN:
|171122-F-BG120-0086
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|660.58 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen give back during Thanksgiving [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen give back during Thanksgiving
LEAVE A COMMENT