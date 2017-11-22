Airman 1st Class Destini Vance, 341st Force Support Squadron customer support apprentice, pulls rolls out of a box during Meals on Wheels meal preparation Nov. 22, 2017, in Great Falls, Mont. Food is divided into single-person servings for proper nutrition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 18:14 Photo ID: 3997861 VIRIN: 171122-F-BG120-0043 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 525.32 KB Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen give back during Thanksgiving [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.