    Airmen give back during Thanksgiving

    Airmen give back during Thanksgiving

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Truesdell 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 341st Force Support Squadron separate rolls into individual bags for Meals on Wheels Nov. 22, 2017, in Great Falls, Mont. Airmen helped disperse nearly 600 meals delivered for the Thanksgiving holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Truesdell)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 18:14
    Photo ID: 3997856
    VIRIN: 171122-F-BG120-0066
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 865.98 KB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Airmen give back during Thanksgiving [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

