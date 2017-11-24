U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, prepare to fuel incoming UH60 Blackhawks during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 24, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dana Clarke, Operations Group, National Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 18:02
|Photo ID:
|3997848
|VIRIN:
|171124-A-GV744-1099
|Resolution:
|5038x3359
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Two Fuelers [Image 1 of 13], by SPC Dana Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
