    Humvee Preparations [Image 7 of 13]

    Humvee Preparations

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2017

    Photo by Spc. Dana Clarke 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, prepare their Humvee during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 24, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dana Clarke, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 18:01
    Photo ID: 3997844
    VIRIN: 171123-A-GV744-1035
    Resolution: 4858x3239
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humvee Preparations [Image 1 of 13], by SPC Dana Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    humvee
    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    HMMWV
    NTC
    Training
    Operations Group
    Vulture
    decisive action training exercise
    Dana Clarke
    ntc rotation 18-02

