A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, applies first aid to a simulated civilian casualty during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 23, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dana Clarke, Operations Group, National Training Center)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 18:01 Photo ID: 3997840 VIRIN: 171123-A-GV744-1047 Resolution: 2560x3839 Size: 1.92 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helping Hand [Image 1 of 13], by SPC Dana Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.