A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, defends his position an M1A2 Abrams Tank turret in conjunction with a simulated attack during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 22, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dana Clarke, Operations Group, National Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 18:01
|Photo ID:
|3997834
|VIRIN:
|171121-A-GV744-1015
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Turret Action [Image 1 of 13], by SPC Dana Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
