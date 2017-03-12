A target riddled with holes hangs after U.S. Marines with Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducted combat marksmanship training on the flight deck of the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 3, 2017, as part of Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). Combined COMPTUEX allows all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force to join and train in realistic scenarios so the MEU as a whole can meet its Predeployment Training Program objectives prior to an upcoming deployment at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dengrier M. Baez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 17:43 Photo ID: 3997824 VIRIN: 171203-M-RT059-0797 Resolution: 3639x5459 Size: 414.27 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fighting Fox Conducts Combat Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Oak Hill [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Dengrier Baez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.