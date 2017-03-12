(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fighting Fox Conducts Combat Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Oak Hill [Image 3 of 12]

    Fighting Fox Conducts Combat Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Oak Hill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dengrier Baez 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), engage targets during combat marksmanship training on the flight deck of the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 3, 2017, as part of Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). Combined COMPTUEX allows all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force to join and train in realistic scenarios so the MEU as a whole can meet its Predeployment Training Program objectives prior to an upcoming deployment at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dengrier M. Baez)

    TAGS

    USS Oak Hill
    combat marksmanship program
    Marine Air Ground Task Force
    USMC
    dock landing ship
    combat training
    COMPTUEX
    26th MEU
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Atlantic Ocean
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    Battalion Landing Team
    Fox Company
    MAGTF
    Predeployment Training Program
    CMP
    LSD 51
    PTP
    Navy-Marine Corps Team
    flight deck shoot
    BLT 2/6
    Staff Sgt. Dengrier M. Baez
    Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise
    deployment at sea
    Fighting Fox

