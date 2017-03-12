A U.S. Air Force Aerial Porter in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear with the 88th Aerial Port Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, prepares to move cargo from one K-loader to another during a KC-10 Extender cargo loading exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 3, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 16:50
|Photo ID:
|3997478
|VIRIN:
|171203-F-AL508-0041
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo [Image 1 of 16], by MSgt Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
