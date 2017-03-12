(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo [Image 11 of 15]

    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Olsen  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Aerial Porters in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear with the 88th Aerial Port Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, discuss the steps of moving cargo from one K-loader to another during a KC-10 Extender cargo loading exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 3, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 16:49
    Photo ID: 3997476
    VIRIN: 171203-F-AL508-0040
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo [Image 1 of 15], by MSgt Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo
    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo
    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo
    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo
    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo
    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo
    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo
    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo
    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo
    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo
    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo
    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo
    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo
    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo
    88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Force Reserve Command
    514th Air Mobility Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT