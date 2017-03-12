88th Aerial Porters practice loading cargo

A U.S. Air Force Aerial Porter in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear with the 88th Aerial Port Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, directs a K-loader driver during a KC-10 Extender cargo loading exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 3, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

Date Taken: 12.03.2017
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US