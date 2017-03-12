The 202 mile Mountain Warrior Memorial Ruck finished up at the Middlesboro, Kentucky National Guard Armory. The 200 Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry, marched in honor of Lt. Col. Jeff Cole, their former company commander, who passed away in 2015 of cancer (Kentucky National Guard photo by Stacy Floden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 13:17 Photo ID: 3996664 VIRIN: 171203-Z-OK203-004 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 999.01 KB Location: MIDDLESBORO, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Guardsmen hold Inaugural Mountain Warrior Memorial Ruck March, by Stacy Floden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.