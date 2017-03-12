(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kentucky Guardsmen hold Inaugural Mountain Warrior Memorial Ruck March

    MIDDLESBORO, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Stacy Floden 

    Public Affairs Office, Kentucky National Guard

    The 202 mile Mountain Warrior Memorial Ruck finished up at the Middlesboro, Kentucky National Guard Armory. The 200 Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry, marched in honor of Lt. Col. Jeff Cole, their former company commander, who passed away in 2015 of cancer (Kentucky National Guard photo by Stacy Floden)

    Kentucky National Guard
    Kentucky Guard
    Mountain Warrior
    Jeff Cole

