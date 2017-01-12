Keesler personnel participate in the 8th Annual Dragon Challenge at the triangle track Dec. 1, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. The charity event, sponsored by the Keesler 5/6 Association, was held to raise funds for the Mississippi Crusaders for Veterans and the Combined Federal Campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 13:16 Photo ID: 3996656 VIRIN: 171201-F-BD983-094 Resolution: 6272x4182 Size: 2.51 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen run for funds [Image 1 of 7], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.