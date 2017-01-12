Keesler personnel participate in the 8th Annual Dragon Challenge at the triangle track Dec. 1, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. The charity event, sponsored by the Keesler 5/6 Association, was held to raise funds for the Mississippi Crusaders for Veterans and the Combined Federal Campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 13:16
|Photo ID:
|3996656
|VIRIN:
|171201-F-BD983-094
|Resolution:
|6272x4182
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen run for funds [Image 1 of 7], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
