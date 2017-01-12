Airmen run for funds

Col. C. Mike Smith, 81st Training Wing vice commander, delivers welcoming remarks during the 8th Annual Dragon Challenge at the triangle track Dec. 1, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. The charity event, sponsored by the Keesler 5/6 Association, was held to raise funds for the Mississippi Crusaders for Veterans and the Combined Federal Campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

