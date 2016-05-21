Airmen run for funds

Staff Sgt. Drayton Callen, 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron deployment training NCO in charge, and Tech. Sgt. Ieashia McKenzie, 81st LRS quality assurance evaluator, participate in the 8th Annual Dragon Challenge at the triangle track Dec. 1, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. The charity event, sponsored by the Keesler 5/6 Association, was held to raise funds for the Mississippi Crusaders for Veterans and the Combined Federal Campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

