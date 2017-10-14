USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018

171204-N-FA490-1037 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 4, 2017) Lt. Kenny Tran, left, and Hospital Corpsman Seaman Kevin Quach perform a dental exam on Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Robert Grande aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinist’s Mate 3rd Andrew Langholf/Released)

