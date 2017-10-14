USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018

171204-N-FA490-1016 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 4, 2017) Aviation Structural Mechanic Equipment 1st Class Jason Shillingford, left, and Cpl. Bryant Gnirk install a bleed air valve on an F/A-18C Hornet, assigned to the Checkerboards of Marine Strike Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinist’s Mate 3rd Andrew Langholf/Released)

Date Taken: 10.14.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017