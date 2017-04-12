171204-N-HS500-002 COMODORO RIVADAVIA, Argentina (Dec. 4, 2017). COMODORO RIVADAVIA, Argentina (Dec. 4, 2017). The R/V Atlantis, a U.S. Navy owned research vessel, is loaded with the cable-controlled Undersea Recovery Vehicle (CURVE-21) in Comodoro Rivadavia Dec. 4, 2017. The CURVE is designed to meet the U.S. Navy’s deep ocean salvage requirements down to a maximum depth of 20,000 feet and will be used in support of the Argentine Navy search and rescue efforts of the ARA San Juan (S-42) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Lange/Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 12:46
|Photo ID:
|3996562
|VIRIN:
|171204-N-HS500-002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|AR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, R/V Atlantis loads equipment for Argentine submarine rescue [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Christopher Lange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT