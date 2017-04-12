(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    R/V Atlantis loads equipment for Argentine submarine rescue [Image 1 of 2]

    R/V Atlantis loads equipment for Argentine submarine rescue

    ARGENTINA

    12.04.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Lange 

    Joint Planning Support Element - Public Affairs

    171204-N-HS500-002 COMODORO RIVADAVIA, Argentina (Dec. 4, 2017). COMODORO RIVADAVIA, Argentina (Dec. 4, 2017). The R/V Atlantis, a U.S. Navy owned research vessel, is loaded with the cable-controlled Undersea Recovery Vehicle (CURVE-21) in Comodoro Rivadavia Dec. 4, 2017. The CURVE is designed to meet the U.S. Navy’s deep ocean salvage requirements down to a maximum depth of 20,000 feet and will be used in support of the Argentine Navy search and rescue efforts of the ARA San Juan (S-42) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Lange/Released).

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 12:46
    San Juan
    Argentina
    SOUTHCOM
    U.S Navy
    SUPSALV
    Submarine rescue
    Submarine salvage
    underwater search and rescue
    submarino
    busqueda

