R/V Atlantis loads equipment for Argentine submarine rescue

171204-N-HS500-002 COMODORO RIVADAVIA, Argentina (Dec. 4, 2017). COMODORO RIVADAVIA, Argentina (Dec. 4, 2017). The R/V Atlantis, a U.S. Navy owned research vessel, is loaded with the cable-controlled Undersea Recovery Vehicle (CURVE-21) in Comodoro Rivadavia Dec. 4, 2017. The CURVE is designed to meet the U.S. Navy’s deep ocean salvage requirements down to a maximum depth of 20,000 feet and will be used in support of the Argentine Navy search and rescue efforts of the ARA San Juan (S-42) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Lange/Released).

Date Taken: 12.04.2017