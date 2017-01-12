The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, the U.S. Air Force Band, and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon participate in the full honors funeral of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (ret.) William Hellkamp in Section 55 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 1, 2017. Hellkamp served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1945 to 1946 and returned to active duty in 1949 with the U.S. Air Force after receiving a BS Degree from the University of Cincinnati. Hellkamp participated in Vietnam, Korea, and WWII conflicts before retiring in 1977. He and his family moving back to Fairfield, Virginia where they have resided since. Hellkamp is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and his five children. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 11:43 Photo ID: 3996457 VIRIN: 171201-A-IW468-764 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 21.81 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Graveside Service for Lt. Col. (ret.) William Hellkamp in Section 55 [Image 1 of 11], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.