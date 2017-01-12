(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Graveside Service for Lt. Col. (ret.) William Hellkamp in Section 55 [Image 4 of 11]

    Graveside Service for Lt. Col. (ret.) William Hellkamp in Section 55

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jennifer Lee presents the American Flag to Dorothy Hellkamp during her husband, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (ret.) William's, funeral Section 55 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 1, 2017. Hellkamp served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1945 to 1946 and returned to active duty in 1949 with the U.S. Air Force after receiving a BS Degree from the University of Cincinnati. Hellkamp participated in Vietnam, Korea, and WWII conflicts before retiring in 1977. He and his family moving back to Fairfield, Virginia where they have resided since. Hellkamp is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and his five children. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 11:43
    Photo ID: 3996454
    VIRIN: 171201-A-IW468-643
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 17.56 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Graveside Service for Lt. Col. (ret.) William Hellkamp in Section 55 [Image 1 of 11], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    korea
    VA
    honor guard
    virginia
    retired
    arlington national cemetery
    vietnam
    wwII
    funeral
    us air force
    usaf
    band
    old guard
    TOG
    full honors
    caisson platoon
    ANC
    graveside service
    section 55
    fighting party
    old age

