    Association for Support of Social Inclusion and Culture

    Association for Support of Social Inclusion and Culture

    SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    10.15.2000

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Sorsek 

    NATO Headquarters Sarajevo

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Huston, NATO Headquarters Sarajevo commander, attended the 2nd New Year’s Children’s Festival hosted by the Association for Support of Social Inclusion and Culture Dec. 3, 2017, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The festival is unique in providing a platform for children with and without special needs to build community relationships. NATO supported the festival and will continue to support all people in BiH for the safety and security of the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Sorsek)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2000
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 09:05
    Photo ID: 3996005
    VIRIN: 171203-F-CW187-291
    Resolution: 3758x2496
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: SARAJEVO, BA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Association for Support of Social Inclusion and Culture [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Amber Sorsek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Sarajevo
    BiH
    Camp Butmir

