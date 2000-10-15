U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Huston, NATO Headquarters Sarajevo commander, attended the 2nd New Year’s Children’s Festival hosted by the Association for Support of Social Inclusion and Culture Dec. 3, 2017, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The festival is unique in providing a platform for children with and without special needs to build community relationships. NATO supported the festival and will continue to support all people in BiH for the safety and security of the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Sorsek)

