    Lining up to jump [Image 2 of 12]

    Lining up to jump

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    361st Press Camp Headquarters

    Paratroopers hooked to an anchor line cable stage by the jump exit of a C-17 Globemaster III, Dec. 2, 2017, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop is the world’s largest combined airborne operation with eight partner nation paratroopers participating and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William A. Parsons) (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 07:10
    Photo ID: 3995659
    VIRIN: 171202-A-SB930-104
    Resolution: 4515x2436
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lining up to jump [Image 1 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

