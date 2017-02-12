Jumpmasters get in position

Jumpmasters position themselves before commencing a jump during Operation Toy Drop, Dec. 2, 2017, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop is the world’s largest combined airborne operation with eight partner nation paratroopers participating and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William A. Parsons) (Released)

