An Airman working aboard a C-17 Globemaster III sets up an anchor line cable which paratroopers will use with static lines to deploy their parachute when exiting the aircraft, Dec. 2, 2017, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop is the world’s largest combined airborne operation with eight partner nation paratroopers participating and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William A. Parsons) (Released)

