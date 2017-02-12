Standby to jump

A U.S. paratrooper consults with his Latvian jumpmaster (left) as other Soldiers line up and await the order to jump during Operation Toy Drop, Dec. 2, 2017, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop is the world’s largest combined airborne operation with eight partner nation paratroopers participating and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William A. Parsons) (Released)

Date Taken: 12.02.2017
Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US