171201-N-BK384-143 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 1, 2017) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Laura Samano, from Ontario, California, holds chains in place during crane operations Dec. 1, 2017. San Diego is deployed with the America Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit to support maritime security and theater security cooperation in efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin A. Schoenberger/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 04:45 Photo ID: 3995508 VIRIN: 171201-N-BK384-143 Resolution: 3151x2101 Size: 526.93 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Diego (LPD 22) Sailor Participates in Crane Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.