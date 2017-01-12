(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Sailor Participates in Crane Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.01.2017

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    171201-N-BK384-143 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 1, 2017) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Laura Samano, from Ontario, California, holds chains in place during crane operations Dec. 1, 2017. San Diego is deployed with the America Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit to support maritime security and theater security cooperation in efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin A. Schoenberger/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Diego (LPD 22) Sailor Participates in Crane Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

