Senior Airman Mark Brush, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron joint tactical air controller, and Airman 1st Class Jeremy Mootz, 31st Medical Support Squadron medical logistics technician, review a terrain map during a routine training mission at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 17, 2017. Mootz shadowed a JTAC team to educate him on JTAC operations. Mootz was selected for retraining as an Air Liaison Officer, which is a commissioned position as a JTAC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 03:05
|Photo ID:
|3995257
|VIRIN:
|170217-F-XD389-1041
|Resolution:
|4234x3024
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, It takes a village: Diverse team trains JTAC candidate [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Austin Harvill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT