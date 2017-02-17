(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    It takes a village: Diverse team trains JTAC candidate [Image 2 of 2]

    It takes a village: Diverse team trains JTAC candidate

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Mark Brush, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron joint tactical air controller, in blue, briefs F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots from the 555th Fighter Squadron and Airman 1st Class Jeremy Mootz, 31st Medical Support Squadron medical logistics technician, center left, before a routine training mission at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 17, 2017. Mootz shadowed a JTAC team to educate him on JTAC operations. Mootz was selected for retraining as an Air Liaison Officer, which is a commissioned position as a JTAC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)

