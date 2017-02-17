It takes a village: Diverse team trains JTAC candidate

Senior Airman Mark Brush, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron joint tactical air controller, in blue, briefs F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots from the 555th Fighter Squadron and Airman 1st Class Jeremy Mootz, 31st Medical Support Squadron medical logistics technician, center left, before a routine training mission at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 17, 2017. Mootz shadowed a JTAC team to educate him on JTAC operations. Mootz was selected for retraining as an Air Liaison Officer, which is a commissioned position as a JTAC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)

