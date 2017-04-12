YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 4, 2017) Senior Chief Electricians Mate Jaime Herrera, assigned to the forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), holds his son after returning from patrol. Reagan is returning from a routine patrol in in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian Senyk/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 02:10 Photo ID: 3995220 VIRIN: 171204-N-NT265-223 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 661.7 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 1 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.