    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    JAPAN

    12.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 4, 2017) Senior Chief Electricians Mate Jaime Herrera, assigned to the forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), holds his son after returning from patrol. Reagan is returning from a routine patrol in in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian Senyk/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017
    VIRIN: 171204-N-NT265-223
