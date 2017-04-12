YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 4, 2017) Senior Chief Electricians Mate Jaime Herrera, assigned to the forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), holds his son after returning from patrol. Reagan is returning from a routine patrol in in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian Senyk/Released)
